Accused Of Killing Mother And Daughter

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was brought to court yesterday to face charges connected to the murder of a woman and her young daughter late last month.

He was also charged with rape.

Trevon Stevens appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with two counts of murder. Stevens was accused of murdering 30-year-old Alicia Sawyer and her eight-year-old daughter Ednique Wallace on September 28.

The two were found dead in their Nassau Village home that morning.

Stevens was also charged with rape after he was accused of having sex with a 30-year-old woman without her consent on September 26.

During his arraignment yesterday, Stevens was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to December 3 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

After the charges were read, his attorney Tonique Lewis told the magistrate her client had been beaten while in police custody. She also asked if Stevens could receive medical attention since he was having trouble hearing out of one of his ears.

In response, Magistrate Forbes said he would make a note of the allegations and recommend Stevens see a doctor while he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

In the meantime, he was denied bail. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court.