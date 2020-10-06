Baha Mar Chief: Testing 'Key' To Economy Restart

Baha Mar's top executive says widespread COVID-19 testing "is key to restarting our economy" and reducing local infections as he paid tribute to the role played by one of his properties in this fight.

The Melia Nassau Beach resort re-opened its doors to serve as the COVID-19 Contact Tracing Command Centre in early August, accommodating essential agencies and teams as the hospitality and tourism sector waited for the go-ahead to re-open.

“We are honoured and committed to support The Government of The Bahamas in the battle against COVID-19,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar's president, in a statement yesterday. “This pandemic is affecting all of us and we will continue to help by dedicating our resources and facilities towards a strong and healthy future for Bahamians.

"Widespread testing is key to decreasing community spread, restarting our economy, bringing our associates back to work and reopening the country so travellers can visit our beautiful beaches once again.

Since establishing the contract tracing centre in early August, Melia staff have been catering to the Contact Tracing Command Centre team's meal and other needs.

“It is because of our partnership with the Government of the Bahamas that the Melia Nassau Beach has been able resume operations and reengage a number of team members," said general manager Daniel Lozano. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve those that are fighting for all of us and will continue to do our best to support them in every way possible."