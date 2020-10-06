Environment Minister Tests Positive

MINISTER of Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement last night, the Cabinet Office said Mr Ferreira is not experiencing symptoms at this time and is in quarantine.

“As a precautionary measure all Cabinet ministers and staff who came in direct contact with the minister will be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine,” the statement added. “The Prime Minister did not have direct contact with Minister Ferreira. Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit and all established health protocols are being followed.”

Yesterday officials also said that the Churchill Building, which houses the Cabinet Office, was being deep cleaned and sanitised. The building will reopen today.

Last week, St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. This came after his reported possible exposure at the Office of the Prime Minister during a press conference held by Mr Ferreira days prior.