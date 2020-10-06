It Provider Laments Slow Covid Solutions Take-Up

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian information technology (IT) provider yesterday lamented this nation's slow adoption of solutions such as his queue-less product to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philip Darville, owner/operator of SolveIt Bahamas, told Tribune Business: “Basically what we found beyond our introduction of the queue-less environment is that, in the public and private sector, there are financial constraints which limit an organisation's ability to introduce new technologies that are designed to improve productivity but limit exposure to COVID-19 of sorts.”

In April, Mr Darville told this newspaper he was attempting to launch software that will eliminate waiting lines at government buildings and businesses in partnership with a US-based company called QLess.

"My partner company in the USA is getting tremendous subscribership," he said yesterday, "as they are in the thick of it, and companies understand their level of exposure now and are adapting using technology. But here it is a much slower adoption process because medium and enterprise-level businesses are faced with constant financial pressures.

"In summary, I think it is very important that everyone understands that technology should play a huge part in bridging the gaps that exist for a safer environment in both the public and private sectors for both employees and consumers especially.

"We have recently been part of a high-level discussion in the tourism sector on the challenges faced to effectively manage the COVID crisis for both guests and hotel staff. In a nutshell there has to be more of a willingness to dedicate an investment to technology, and to be able to assist in how we do business in this new modern way."

Mr Darville, who also sits on the Government-appointed Economic Recovery Committee’s (ERC) digitisation and modernisation sub-committee, said this group had submitted their report on the way forward in August to the full ERC.