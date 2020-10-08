151 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there were 151 new COVID-19 cases and 39 recovered cases.
Of the new cases, 115 were in New Providence, two were in the Berry Islands, one was in Grand Bahama and one was in Exuma. The locations of the other 32 cases are pending.
There are now 4,864 cases in total with 2,646 of those active.
ISpeakFacts 13 minutes ago
New Providence is going for GOLD cant no one stop em!!! And can someone please tell the buffoons at the Ministry of Health that "location pending" cases aren't supposed to remain pending after 2 months! At this rate "location pending" will have more cases than Grand Bahama!
