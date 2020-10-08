Birthday Party Ends In Court

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A woman who denied behaving in a disorderly manner and using profanity while celebrating her birthday at home was granted bail before her trial.

Chanice Bethel, 28, was accused of acting in a disorderly manner and using obscenities to the annoyance of a police inspector on September 28.

She denied both charges during a hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday.

Bell claimed she was at home singing “F it up because it’s my birthday” and an officer “came inside her house and locked her up”.

As a result of her not guilty pleas, Magistrate Forbes adjourned the matter to December 17 for trial.

Bell was granted $1,000 bail in the interim.