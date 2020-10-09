Cemetery Road Is Reopened

AFTER calling for the reopening of Eastern Cemetery Lane for over ten years, one resident can now breathe a sigh of relief.

The Cabinet recently approved the request to reopen the thoroughfare, a development that has been welcomed with open arms, Works Minister Desmond Bannister said.

East Cemetery Lane is a north-south public right of way between East Bay Street and Shirley Street on the eastern boundary of Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza.

“It is currently being used as an access to Scotia Trust, UBS Bahamas Ltd, and in the near future — Doctors Hospital’s nursing facility (formerly the Red Carpet Inn) from the East Bay Street end, and UBS from the Shirley Street end,” he said. “A fence was privately installed across the right of way prior to 2018 and in an effort to protect the government’s interest, the Ministry of Public Works took steps to remove the fence, notify all business affected and clear the unpaved section of the right-of-way.”

Mr Bannister added: “This north-south right-of-way had been identified for re-establishment as a paved road during the 1997 Downtown One-Way scheme in order to increase the number of connector roads between East Bay Street and Shirley Street. Construction and implementation of East Cemetery Lane as a one-way south bound road combined with the existing north bound Moseley Lane will create circulatory traffic flow and improve the road network in the area.

“The new link will provide an alternate south bound road for motorists to utilise rather than having to drive an additional half mile to Village Road to access Shirley Street to head in southerly or westerly direction.”

Bruce Raine, a resident, said in 2008 he began campaigning for the road to be restored for its rightful purpose. “I’ve always been interested in history and this road has been there from the 1800s, so we are talking about a road that is over 200-years-old. Here in Nassau there have been a number of 18th and 19th century burial sites. Christ Church Cathedral is the only documented evidence that identifies this ‘Eastern Cemetery’ as being the agricultural grounds formerly the Eastern Cemetery,” Mr Raine said.

“What has now been renamed ‘Mosley Lane’, was and is officially known as ‘West Cemetery Lane’. A now unidentified road, a little east of West Cemetery Lane, with two identified properties being Red Carpet Inn and UBS Bahamas Ltd, was and is, officially known as ‘East Cemetery Lane.’”

Mr Raine said the reopening of this thoroughfare is going to be very convenient for all motorists.