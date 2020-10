A 51-year-old man was charged with extortion by a public officer on Friday.

It is alleged that on August 25, Hiram Cox, an employee of the Department of Inland Revenue, extorted a man by demanding $10,000 despite knowing that he was not lawfully authorised to do so.



Cox, who lives in Coral Harbour, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services pending his emergency bail application.