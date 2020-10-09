Roots Junkanoo Group Hosting Virtual Health Seminar

AS residents of New Providence and Abaco head into a 24-hour weekend curfew, Roots Junkanoo group will host a free virtual health seminar on Friday at 8pm aimed at uplifting Bahamians during these turbulent times.

The seminar, “Mental, Physical & Emotional Health: Coping with COVID-19”, will feature health and lifestyle professionals in fitness, oral hygiene, medicine, and mental/emotional health.

Roots Public Relations Director Jean Joseph said the seminar will be especially useful as new restrictions are imposed on New Providence and Abaco residents.

“With so many residents suffering from COVID-19 and COVID-19 burnout, the seminar focuses on ways to improve and protect your physical, mental and emotional health,” Mr Joseph said.

“Thousands of people have been laid off or terminated. These are difficult times for so many people. Many of our own members and fans are hurting, not just financially, but physically and psychologically.

“We recognise this. So, we’ve been delivering care packages to the most vulnerable in our group, but we decided that in addition to helping feed our members, we also need to help the wider community from a health perspective.

“We are generally an unhealthy society -- by us, I mean Bahamians. As we now know, that makes many of us particularly vulnerable during this pandemic. We need to find ways to improve our health. Our seminar will address how we can do that and so much more.”

Speakers include Dr Sean Knowles, a physician at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in the Department of Psychiatry; Alisha Sands, an oral hygiene specialist; and Jason Rolle, an endurance athlete.

Individuals can register for the seminar through this link: bit.ly/rootsseminarsignup

For more information, follow Roots’ social media pages.