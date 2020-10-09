Rotary Donates Oxygen Concentrators To Rand Memorial Hospital

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Rotary Club of Freeport presented nine oxygen concentrators to the Rand Memorial Hospital on Friday to help with the hospitalization of COVID-19 patients and other persons with respiratory issues requiring oxygen in Grand Bahama.

As a result of the ongoing renovations at the hospital, piped oxygen is not available at this time.

Othyneil Pinder, president of the Rotary of Freeport, said Mayfield Beach Group donated the medical equipment to them.

“We live by our motto, ‘service above self,’ in assisting our community. And we are so proud we have so many people that donate to Rotary. And this morning, the Mayfield Beach group has donated nine oxygen concentrators to us, and we are donating them to the Grand Bahama Health Services.

“We find it fitting at this time to be able to donate the machines to assist the GBHS in its efforts in helping patients that have contracted the virus," Mr Pinder said.

Dr Freeman Lockhart, Medical Chief of Staff at the RMH, said the nine oxygen concentrators are in need at the hospital.

“We are in the middle of rebuilding, so our facility right now will not have piped oxygen, and these will go a long way in providing the necessary assistance (for our patients),” he said.

Dr Lockhart indicated that all of the COVID patients that require hospitalization require some degree of oxygen assistance.

“Could you imagine an unstable patient requiring high flow oxygen, and envision patients requiring tank oxygen to be moved in and out of the room? When the tank is empty, then you get the idea of how rapidly you can run through a tank of oxygen and how many times that tank has to be replaced. So, in the absence of tanked and piped oxygen to a room, the next best thing is an oxygen concentrator that allows a continuous flow of oxygen to a patient for extended periods. This is important not only for unstable COVID patients but for the majority of COVID patients because COVID has a major impact on the respiratory system,” he explained.

Mr Lockhart said the medical equipment could also be used for patients in ICU that require oxygen assistance, and at the community clinics to support asthma patients.

Hospital Administrator Sharon Williams said the donation would assist with healthcare concerns across the broad medical spectrum.

In response to the significant decrease in COVID cases on Grand Bahama, she said: “We are super elated that the community has stood behind the healthcare services and listened to the wealth of information that has come from the national and local healthcare team to stem the flow of COVID in our community.”

Ms Williams is urging residents to continue to listen to information and follow guidelines.

“We are certainly concerned about the return of school and asking parents to guide their students, and teachers to guide them in observing health regulations, sanitization, and social distancing to support the continuance of the decline. We want to, eventually, get to zero.”

Dr Lockhart also advised residents to eat a well-balanced diet and take a multivitamin and other supplements to boost their immune system.

“The immune system is the major defense in fighting not just COVID, but other diseases in general and a well-balanced diet goes a long way in maintaining a healthy, strong, and vibrant immune system,” he added.

He noted that immune-boosting benefits can be derived from taking additional vitamin supplements such as Vitamin D, Thiamine, and Zinc.

Dr Lockhart noted that flu shots are also available at the clinics in Grand Bahama.

