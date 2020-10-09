Taskforce To Assess Seabed Damage From Cruise Ships

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SPECIAL task force has been established to fully investigate the damage of seabed and marine life allegedly caused by cruise ships while sheltering in waters near Berry Islands, officials confirmed yesterday.

Speaking during the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources’ press conference yesterday, acting director of Marine Resources, Gregory Bethel said the group was approved by Cabinet members and is now awaiting directives from environment officials, who are heading the taskforce.

“I can say that Cabinet has approved the formation of a task force which my department, the Department of Marine Resources, is a part of. Second and apart from that, we (were a) party to the initial investigation of the damage that was alleged to have been done in the area,” he said.

“Our findings, preliminary findings found that yes, there is significant damage and so we await for the Ministry of Environment who is the lead agency in this matter to bring all the parties involved together.”

In a joint statement released last month, Agriculture Minister Michael Pintard and Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira said officials had received reports about possible damage to the country’s marine environment due to ships sheltering in the area.

This, the ministers added, prompted them to launch an investigation into the matter.

According to officials, an initial dive - while limited in scope- showed significant damage to the fishing grounds allegedly caused by ship anchors.

They added that a team was being mobilised to provide a comprehensive assessment to determine the extent of the damage and quantify the value of the damage and the potential remediation costs.

“It is well established that while in Bahamian waters, sheltering ships must at all times anchor safely to protect life and the environment,” the statement continued.

“This requires, by international safe practice: sufficient depth of water to provide a generous margin for vessel safety; sufficient distance between each vessel’s anchorage to assure that the ships cannot interfere with each other; sufficient length of anchor chain along the sea bottom to assure a proper angle of holding force to keep the ship safely in place —this has some localised effect on the seabed, but is not permitted to impact essential marine resources; and sufficient distance from any designated essential marine resource.”

Local environmental watchdogs have since spoken out against the issue, saying they want the government’s investigation into the damage reportedly caused by cruise ships to be “quick” and “public”.