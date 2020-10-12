Abaco Mother Dies A Month After Car Crash

AN Abaco mother who was injured in a car accident on that island last month has died, according to relatives.

Britney Edgecombe’s family had been appealing on GoFundMe for donations to help raise $200,000 in order for her to be airlifted to the United States to repair her spinal cord after a car accident in Abaco in September. The family reached their fundraising goal in mid-September and raised the amount they were seeking to $250,000 to help cover rehabilitation costs and pay for medical expenses accrued locally.

However in a Facebook Live video on Sunday, her sister Telia JnBaptiste announced that her sibling died Sunday morning.

“First of all I want to thank everyone for their support throughout this whole journey. I just wanted to let everybody know that Britney passed this morning.

“My family and I just wanted to thank you guys so much for everything,” an emotional Ms JnBaptiste said.

In an interview with The Tribune last month, Edgecombe’s other sister India Burrows said the 33-year-old mother was in critical condition at Doctors Hospital in New Providence at the time, sedated and on a respirator.

She explained that the spinal cord injury was a cause for concern and her sister urgently needed to go to the United States.

“They’ll need to repair the spinal cord. She has a few (vertebrates) broken in her spinal cord….. there’s a special plate that has to be put in to stabilise her,” her 23-year-old sister said last month.

“We found a hospital and they’re requiring us to pay a $200,000 down payment before they accept her.”

According to the sibling, the accident happened on the morning of September 9 on the Ernest Dean Highway while Edgecombe was on her way to work. She had left her home around 4.30am that fateful day. When she spoke to The Tribune, Ms Burrows said the family did not know what caused the accident.

“My dad went,” Ms Burrows said of the aftermath. “The police actually came for my dad and they went there. He was there the entire time with her and he said she was responsive the entire time. She wasn’t speaking but she was moaning I guess from all the pain she was experiencing.”

It took approximately two hours to get her out of her car, her relative said.