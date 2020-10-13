Dialysis Patient Found Dead In Car

A PATIENT was found dead in his car in a parking lot at Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday.

In a statement, the Public Hospitals Authority said shortly after 2pm, a 42-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in the parking lot of PMH’s Dialysis Unit.

“The deceased is a confirmed patient of the Dialysis Unit who received his most recent treatment (on) October 8, 2020,” the statement said. “It is believed he may have intended to refill his prescriptions when he was discovered in his vehicle.”

The matter is now under investigation by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.