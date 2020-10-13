Lockdowns ‘Behind Us’ For November 1

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A CABINET minister has voiced optimism that New Providence will have “put these lockdowns behind us” in time for tourism’s planned return on November 1 with the 14-day quarantine elimination.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, pictured, minister of tourism and aviation, admitted to Tribune Business that the latest COVID-19 restrictions were “not ideal” given that the re-opening of The Bahamas’ largest industry is less than three weeks away.

However, he added that the country had little choice but to “flatten the curve” on the surging infection rate in New Providence which is now reporting between 500-600 new cases per week, including a further 76 yesterday.

Arguing that “buy in” from all residents was essential if COVID-19 was to be contained, Mr D’Aguilar said lockdowns such as this weekend’s and other restrictions were not what the Minnis Cabinet wanted to impose.

However, the rate and level of COVID-19 infections remains a key factor in the decision-making process for many Bahamian hotels in determining when they will re-open - something that was reiterated by Baha Mar’s president, Graeme Davis, last week.

Mr D’Aguilar said some resorts were “more willing and anxious to open than others”, although he declined to specify who fell into either camp. Those who were hanging back, he added, were especially keen to ensure “that we don’t have any more shocks in the system”.

While himself and the Ministry of Tourism were “edging them along”, and priortitising getting Bahamians back to work in the resort industry, Mr D’Aguilar reiterated that it was an individual business decision for every property as to when they will re-open.

With November 1 still the target date for eliminating the 14-day quarantine, and encouraging visitors to return, Mr D’Aguilar conceded of New Providence’s weekend lockdown and other restrictions: “It’s not ideal, I guess, but we felt by the time we get to November 1 we will have largely put this behind us.

“Time will tell. We will have to see how it goes. I’m optimistic that by November 1 we will be able to proceed with the plan we have. I expect it will be very slow; I don’t expect to have big numbers, but we have to start.

“The train is leaving the station. It will start off slow, pick up speed and hopefully by the first quarter next year we’re chugging along even though world travel and tourism is down by two-thirds on 2019.”

Many observers are likely to be sceptical that New Providence will have sufficiently flattened its COVID-19 curve in sufficient time for November 1, which is when the elimination of the 14-day quarantine - and its replacement by more frequent, accessible and less costly testing - is designed to encourage the return of visitors by allowing them freedom of movement.

“I think that there is an enormous yearning for persons to go on holiday,” Mr D’Aguilar added. “Clearly we can’t have a tourism sector where we have quarantines, lockdowns and no access to the beach.

“The objective is to have as much of this behind us by November 1 as possible so we can get on with the primary business of the country. It’s best we get on with that now, and try to flatten the curve as much as possible.”

Acknowledging the “push back” and criticism that the government has taken over the latest restrictions, he said: “Everybody has the belief the politicians want to do this. Trust me: We don’t want to do this. This is what the health officials are advising us to do.”

Turning to the re-opening status of the hotel industry, the minister told Tribune Business: “Some are more willing and anxious to open than others. They all have their particular criteria. Some are more anxious to pull the trigger, get people back to work and open the doors. Others don’t see the conditions as being ideal at this time.

“There will always be pioneers ready to launch off, and some will want to make sure they don’t have any more shocks in the system; that we don’t have any more lockdowns. The number of local COVID cases is one factor, the number of cases in the US another, the airlift is one and the depressed travel environment another.

“Everybody is evaluating and looking at their booking systems, their reservations systems, their engines and making the decision they feel is in their best interests. The Ministry of Tourism is meeting with them, encouraging them, edging them along,” Mr D’Aguilar added.

“Obviously I’m biased and anxious to get Bahamians back to work. I’m going into every meeting with that in mind, but every hotel has to make their own choice and I respect that.”