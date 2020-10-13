Showing A Message Of Love

VOLUNTEERS at the Bahamas Feeding Network have been getting shirty with COVID-19.

As they went about their work of feeding people in need, they wore shirts that gave COVID the boot - and emphasised a message of Just Love.

Philip Smith, the executive director of Bahamas Feeding Network, said: “It is our belief that as we feed the poor and the needy we are actually also feeding God.

“This message is truly one that we try to share as wellas demonstrate. Our shirts that all of our volunteers wear has printed on one side ‘Just Love’ and the other side, ‘Give, give, give’.”

Mr Smith said the organisation is feeding about 30,000 people in Nassau and the southern Family Islands.