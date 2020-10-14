Dundas Pop-Up Market Back After Licence Woe

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The TinFerl Pop-up market is “back now” and planning to re-open tomorrow after vendors began working to obtain the necessary licences that will allow them to operate from the Dundas.

Brandon Kemp, one of the market's organisers, told Tribune Business yesterday that the police had shut the site down on the basis that the vendors did not have the required licences to operate from that location. Instead, most only possessed licences allowing them to operate from their home or sites other than the Dundas Theatre for the Performing Arts on Mackey Street.

"We are going to get new licences right now," Mr Kemp said. "So now we’re working with the Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) to get licences for all of our vendors. The licences need to be adapted to work from the Dundas specifically.”

Mr Kemp, who also is the organiser of the Nassau Night Market downtown, said of that event: “Downtown was a weekly event because a group of individuals downtown wanted to sell their goods. That was the Nassau Night Market, but the Dundas is a bunch of businesses coming together to sell their goods.

“We have an average of 15 people at the Dundas, and it is just a matter of filling out paperwork. The police said there was an issue with our licences; that was it. We are back on Thursday at the Dundas and we are doing a $5 before 5pm. There is a huge variety and every vendor sells something unique. It ranges from food, to craft, drinks to you name it. “

TinFerl does not make anything from the initiative, Mr Kemp said, but “the money goes back to hiring security and putting up COVID signs and general maintenance of the area".

“We’re looking forward to seeing what will come out of this new support from the Government. We are just very excited to work with the Government to set up proper street vendors and pop-up vendors. We are working with the Department of Inland Revenue and the Access Accelerator (Small Business Development Centre)," he added.