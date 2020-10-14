Top Bfsb Executive 'Highly Commended'

The Bahamas Financial Services Board's (BFSB) chief executive was presented with the Highly Commended Award in UK-based International Investment's prestigious Woman of The Year category.

Tanya McCartney, who is also BFSB's executive director, beat off competition from of dozens of applicants in coming close to being crowned the overall winner. Miss McCartney, who has held her post since 2016, was also on the candidates shortlist for Personality of the Year at the same awards.

“I am truly honoured to be the Highly Commended out of a field of dynamic women from around the world in the category of Woman of The Year, and also to have been placed on the shortlist of candidates for the Personality of the Year award,” said Miss McCartney.

“For me to be in the company of so many worthy and outstanding international candidates for both awards is very humbling, but the spotlight should really be shared with the entire BFSB membership, including our partners in government.

"The nominations and the Award I received reflect the unselfish commitment to BFSB, and hard work by our member firms. We are all in this together to create, sustain and promote The Bahamas as an international financial centre with global recognition. The award and nomination give credence to what we have accomplished, and motivate us to achieve even more.”

The International Investment Awards, now in their 21st year, are the longest-running international event of their kind. The International Investment publication is targeted at international independent financial advisers and wealth management professionals serving expatriate and cross-border clients. The awards cover the full spectrum of the industry - from Fintech to trusts and private banking.

A UK-trained barrister and chartered banker, Miss McCartney facilitates collaboration between the private sector and policymakers on matters concerning the Bahamian financial services sector in her role with BFSB.

Nominees for the Woman of the Year and Personality of the Year awards were judged against factors including their ability to deliver exceptional service levels to clients; deliver improved service levels over time; and their own professional development and adoption of clear, sustainable business models in their current role.