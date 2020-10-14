Tourism Training In Online Switch

The Ministry of Tourism yesterday said it has transitioned its main training initiative, the BahamaHost programme, to a digital platform in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme, in its new digital format, will allow the Ministry of Tourism to engage attendees in talent development, skills training, attitude and customer relationship workshops.

BahamaHost has been the tourism industry’s premier training initiative for over 40 years, having assisted more than 50,000 Bahamians in becoming certified BahamaHost ambassadors. The digital format will help the Ministry of Tourism expanding the BahamaHost programme's reach using the Zoom app to host daily lectures.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism said BahamaHost digital will teach Bahamians about their own distinctive cultural values while promoting costumer service excellence within and outside the industry. Facilitators will also engage participants in sessions about Bahamian history and civics.

The course also seeks to develop participants’ knowledge of the Bahamian tourism product, the importance of delivering exceptional service to all customers, and factors impacting national and global tourism as well as readiness for entering a post-COVID environment.

Kirkland Pratt, the Ministry of Tourism's director of industry training, said: “It took a lot of preparation to launch the new online version of the BahamaHost programme, but I’m happy the Ministry of Tourism made this possible.

"Now I’m asking all who will venture with us on this new learning portal to prepare to relearn, rediscover and fall in love all over again with what it means to be uniquely Bahamian. Attendees will be affiliated with the best team, and I am confident that if they engage and establish partnerships with our team, learning will take place beyond this training environment.”