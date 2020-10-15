Business Support Network Touts Over 1,000 Members

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A newly-formed business support network says it has amassed 1,365 members in just over nine months since its 'soft' launch in January 2020.

Roxianna Deveaux, founder of the Bahamian Business Owners (BBO) network, told Tribune Business: “We just started this network on January 6. We have launched on September 26, so we have testimonials from persons within the network itself that have benefited from it.

"After the launch we can now get out there to see what’s going on with the business community. We have a few initiatives going on like the coupon booklet, the advertising catalogue that we have developed.

"We have a lot of initiatives we have now out there, and that we have made known to the public, so hopefully by November or so we will get more feasible feedback on how it is working and how businesses and customers are accepting us in the community.”

Ms Deveaux said BBO's aim is to bring Bahamian businesses together to ensure they maintain relationships and support one another. She added that 1,365 members are registered with it, and as part of the network membership, it is offering free advertisement on its Facebook page; access to over 1,000 business owners and vendors; and affordable branding and marketing packages.

The BBO is also offering members training, and educational seminars and workshops; access to its e-commerce website and international exposure through trade shows. In addition, the network is also offering an after-school tutoring programme for members’ children only, as well as business plan drafting and helping small business owners to obtain their business licenses.

Ms Deveaux said: “We also have some concrete partners who are willing to partner with us, and to give our clients and the community some reason to accommodate us and do business with us. We also have quite a few partnerships lined up, but we don’t want to put the names of our partners out into the public until we have fully secured their partnerships.”