Financial Providers Unveil New Identity

Bahamian insurance and pension administration providers have unveiled their consolidation under the unified CG Atlantic brand.

Security and General Insurance Company; Atlantic Medical Insurance; Colonial Pension Services Bahamas; and Nassau Insurance Brokers and Agents Company showcased their new group identity following the recent renaming of their parent company, Colonial Group International, to Coralisle Group (CG).

CG Atlantic principals said the new corporate identity, and unification of the Bahamian-based companies, allows their operations to move forward with a progressive brand that reflects shared history and motivation to provide elite, convenient service that puts clients first.

“The shift to the name Coralisle is an accurate representation of the company because the core markets where we have fiscal presence - Bermuda, Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos - all have a common geographical make-up of coral islands in the Caribbean,” said Larry Gibson, chief operating officer of CG Atlantic Pensions (the former Colonial Pension Services).

When asked what the new identity means for her department, Paulette Turner, general manager of CG Atlantic General (the former Security and General Insurance Company), said: “We are able to reach more customers and cross-sell into the medical division.

This means that customers that have medical insurance with CG Atlantic Medical, formerly Atlantic Medical Insurance, can now be offered home and motor insurance as well.”

Lynda Gibson, CG Atlantic's executive vice-president and general manager, said: “This brand change represents stronger visibility and a united front, especially within The Bahamas. We are one name, one company, all together.”