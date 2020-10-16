Road Traffic Closed After Covid Case

THE Road Traffic Department’s national stadium location will be closed today and Monday to allow for cleaning and sanitising after exposure to a COVID-19 case.
According to a statement from the government, services will resume on Tuesday, October 20, at the usual time.
The Road Traffic Department apologises to the public for any inconvenience caused.
But the news made it sound as if both locations were closed. And really why would you need Friday and Monday. I'm sure working on a Saturday or Sunday wouldn't hurt
