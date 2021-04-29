Immigration Office Closes

THE Department of Immigration’s Hawkins Hill office closed yesterday to allow for deep cleaning and sanitisation by the Department of Environmental Health due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The office will resume in-person services on Monday, May 3.

“Please note that the safety of staff and clients is our number one priority, however, we do apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the department said in a press release.

“All clients holding appointments for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, (April 28-30) are asked to contact our call centre at 1-242-225- 5337 to reschedule or send an email to immigrationpublicrelationsunit@ bahamas.gov.bs to request rescheduling when the office re-opens.”

Online services will not be disrupted for the indicated period.