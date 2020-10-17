243 New Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths Reported On Thursday And Friday

The Ministry of Health reported that there was a total of 243 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Thursday and Friday.
The total number of cases now stands at 5,628.
The four deaths were all women: a 61-year-old from Eleuthera who died on October 12; an 84-year-old and a 58-year-old from New Providence who died on October 14 and a 74-year-old from New Providence who died on October 16.
There was also one non-COVID-19 related death.
The total number of deaths now stands at 116.
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
ohdrap4 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
Lockdown coming. Ya think?
watcher 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
I was reading about the UK's new tiered restrictions. One interesting bit was that Liverpool, a densely populated city, and one of the hardest hit covid hotspots, has an infection rate of 642.3 cases per 100,000 population. By comparison, we have approximately 1,250 cases per 100,000 population. If we were in the UK, I think they would build a wall around us until we all kill each other off. Surely it's time to bring in some international experts - either that or as ohdrap4 says, look out for more lockdowns.
