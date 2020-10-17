243 New Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths Reported On Thursday And Friday

The Ministry of Health reported that there was a total of 243 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Thursday and Friday.

The total number of cases now stands at 5,628.

The four deaths were all women: a 61-year-old from Eleuthera who died on October 12; an 84-year-old and a 58-year-old from New Providence who died on October 14 and a 74-year-old from New Providence who died on October 16.

There was also one non-COVID-19 related death.

The total number of deaths now stands at 116.