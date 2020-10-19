Food Kits Help To Fight Hunger In Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

A total of 2,400 food kits were secured for a major food distribution initiative on Grand Bahama, through a $50,000 donation from the Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust (LCCCT).

The kits - prepared by international humanitarian organisation GlobalMedic - are being distributed by the five Rotary Clubs of Grand Bahama.

Distribution started on October 5 and will be ongoing to support families impacted by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Rotarians were out again in the outlying settlements and various housing subdivisions in Freeport delivering the kits, which contain grits, kidney beans, pigeon peas, pasta, and rice.

“Given the challenges families are facing now, we are providing ongoing financial support to organisations that are making an impact in the community. Just in the past few months, we donated to Lend a Hand Bahamas, Every Child Counts, and now Rotary and GlobalMedic, which are distributing nutritious and culturally appropriate meals to vulnerable communities in Grand Bahama and filling an important need,” said Katherine Elza of LCCCT.

The Rotary Clubs in Grand Bahama are distributing door to door, and through collaborations with other local organisations to reach those in need.

According to a press statement, GlobalMedic and Rotary have structured their operation to be as cost-efficient as possible. It noted that both organisations use a large volunteer base to help with the packing of the food, purchasing in bulk, and receive deals on the shipping components of the programme.

The LCCCT donation has helped jumpstart the food distribution initiative, which has a target distribution of some 4,000 emergency food kits.

On Saturday, President Jackie Russell, and her members at the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama, distributed kits in Williams/Russell Town, Mather Town, Smith’s Point, and the Heritage Subdivision.

“The residents were very appreciative when we handed them the kits, in addition to towels packed with toiletries and also hand-made quilts from Life Community Church with Pastor Cedric Beckles,” she said.

“Last year we went through a hurricane, and now this pandemic, and so any distribution of food, clothing, and blankets is helpful to communities, especially in these areas which are sometimes forgotten,” said President Russell, who extended thanks to Global Medic.

She also noted that community service is what Rotary is all about, and thanked her members for supporting the initiative.

Rotarian Rengin Johnson, Assistant District 9660 Public Image chairperson, said that to be able to help others in need is a very rewarding experience.

“It is one of my biggest commitment throughout my life to help others who are in need. And through Rotary, we are able to achieve that goal and commitment. We (Rotary) want to make life a little bit easier for people, and give them hope and a smile, and it is all about giving service above self,” said Ms Johnson.