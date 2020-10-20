Doctor: My Near-Death Battle With Covid-19

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A 75-YEAR-OLD retired psychiatrist with a “serious comorbidity” has recounted her near death battle with COVID-19.

Dr Jean Turnquest, a Grand Bahama resident, revealed in a post on Facebook that the virus ravaged not only her body, but also affected her mental state.

However, Dr Turnquest said she was officially considered recovered nearly one month after testing COVID-19 positive.

Her experience with the virus began in early September.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in The Bahamas, Dr Turnquest was urged by her two daughters to relocate to New Providence in the event that she got sick. The relocation was important to the family as Dr Turnquest had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2011. She is also under active management by an oncologist.

Dr Turnquest suggested that both she and her family contracted the virus after two relatives went to license their vehicles on August 31. She contended that on that day, there had been no social distancing.

“During the next two to three days all members of the house started coughing, including me. On Friday, September 4, we all took a COVID-19 test, and everyone tested positive. I told my priest and all family and friends about my positive result and asked for their prayers. I knew that this was going to be a battle,” Dr Turnquest said.

“We were being monitored by our doctors and each day we measured our temperature, pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation several times and forwarded the results. We were all stable, eating and sleeping well, caring for ourselves, each other, and the home.

“On Saturday, September 5, my chest was bubbly, and I started taking Azithromycin for several days. I also contacted my grand-niece, Holly, a physiotherapist and asked for some exercises hoping to maximise my fitness and offset any lung involvement.

“On Friday, September 11, I was encouraged and prayerfully I hoped that I was over the hump as it was now almost 14 days post infection. Then I started to decline. Saturday was my worst day ever: fuzzy thinking, no appetite, poor energy, cold spells, patches of my skin felt hot, and I was very sleepy.

“Then on Sunday, September 13, I started sleeping a lot, had no appetite and stopped eating. I have no memory of the next few days. On Thursday morning, September 17, (a relative) came to check on me and found me in the bathtub — I thought I was in bed — partially dressed. I went in bed, then had a bout of diarrhea.”

Later, the mother of two daughters was taken to Doctors Hospital where she had a CT scan and other tests before being admitted.

“I was told that I was near death on admission. I know that I was very, very, sick. As there was no space in Doctors West, I was fortunate to have a spot in Doctors Hospital. I was not in a traditional patient room; however, the area was managed by the medical team from the fourth floor which was away from my haven and our systems were monitored by a nurses’ station, nearby.

“I had a roommate who was in better condition than me and she knew the routine. She had a cellphone and would call the medical team when needed. The first few nights I did not have my cellphone to call for assistance. The first night I woke up and needed to use the bathroom but could not reach that area with all of my tubes. So, I took them all off. Afterwards I opened the doors and tried to figure out where I was and get help.

“Eventually I got out to an area where there was staff and I was told by a nurse ‘Miss you can’t be here, you have to go back in the room.’ He took me back to my room and connected me to all of my tubes.

“The second night I woke up with a pain in my groin and realised that I was bleeding from my arm because I had lost a catheter. I could not stop the blood. I knew that our machines were being monitored so I disconnected all my tubes again, hitched the bleeding arm up high, held on tightly and passed out. When I woke up the next morning I was reconnected and had been taken care of. There was a huge light in this room right over my bed that could not be turned off. “At this time, I had poor memory, confusion, no smell, no taste, and dry eyes. The room was noisy when the other doctor came and talked to his patients’ daughter on speakerphone. I complained loudly that it was too much noise and too much light.”

Dr Turnquest described her mind as having two distinct components during the ordeal.

“My COVID mind had two distinct components. Confusion with an associated sense of helplessness and another state of combined grandiosity, irrationality with hyper focus. In the latter mental state, I became fixated on this huge light and thought about it all the time. I was certain that I could put it out by climbing up and stabbing it with a knife or hitting it with a chair. “Finally, I decided that this would not be wise as I might electrocute myself or blow the whole electrical grid.”

But by September 20, Dr Turnquest said she wanted to give up her fight.

“I felt helpless and unable to fight to survive. I was tired and beat. I told my family and friends that I wanted to go to Jesus and started to say my goodbyes. I got into the tunnel and at the eastern gate waiting, was my mother, father (and other loved ones).

“However, there were some nuances that were different. The light in the tunnel was not as bright and my family were not animated but quiet and waiting. . .I realised that they had no power, no vote.

“At the same time, I also understood that I had some unfinished business to complete first. So, I went back and phoned my children and told them what funeral arrangements I wanted and to ‘dress me up’. I also told them that I wanted to go to Jesus. Then I went back to the gate, my family was there but again I could not get in. I realised that my children were holding me back.

“I returned and talked to (my daughter) and she said ‘Mummy we are not letting you go. You cannot go to Jesus now.’ The decision had been made. I asked my family for the armour of God and decided to fight with them in the battle for my life.”

Dr Turnquest said it was then when she began to turn the corner and was discharged from hospital on September 28.

She praised the efforts of Dr Nikkiah Forbes, Dr Ilsa Grant-Taylor, Dr Duane Sands, Dr Paul Ramphal, Dr Nelson Clarke, Dr Devaughn Curling, and the support from all “my family and friends”.

Despite full recovery, Dr Turnquest said she still has certain after effects.

These include poor concentration, problems with memory and word recall, little smell, little appetite, limited taste, and impaired hearing. However, she said there is regular improvement in her condition.