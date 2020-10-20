Eugene Stuart Takes Pro Volleyball Career To Top League In Romania

EUGENE Stuart is on the move to a new country and a new club in the second season of his pro volleyball career.

Stuart signed with Arca Galati of Romania’s Divizia A1, the top league in the country.

The 23-year-old middle blocker spent last season with Karelian Hurmos in the Mestaruuliiga league in Finland before he reached a long-awaited deal with the Romanian club to play in the CEV Champions League. “My agent had proposed to me other teams in Europe and to no avail. He sent my video to a coach in Romania who said that he was interested in me and that he wanted to make an offer for me.

“He thought I possessed the potential as a player and that is how Romania came into the equation of teams,” Stuart said.

“My goal for the season is to enjoy the experience. I am playing in the champions league so I want to make the best out of it.

“I want to play the best that I can. I want to enjoy being in a different country. I know it is a big opportunity and I want to stay healthy.”

After playing exhibition games in Bulgaria, Arca Galati opened Champions League play with a win over Ford Levoranta Sastamala of Finland.

The 2015 St Augustine’s College graduate went on to star for the University of Charleston, West Virginia, and graduated with his bachelor of science degree in sports business.

“It can only get better from here for me,” Stuart told The Tribune last year ahead of his rookie season in Finland. “I’m hoping one day, some other player would say I would like to follow in Eugene’s footsteps. So it’s definitely mind blowing that I made it here. It can only get better for me from here.”

He added that he drew inspiration from Bahamian pro volleyball players that came before him.

“Everybody just thinks about basketball and track and field, but they can also look at playing volleyball,” Stuart said.

“If me and Byron and Shonari can do it, they can do it too,” he added.