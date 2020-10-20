Face To Face: Nate’S Keeping Kids On The Straight And Narrow With Help From A Four-Legged Friend

By FELICITY DARVILLE

When someone gets out of the so-called ‘ghetto’ and makes it in life, they often don’t want to hang out in the place they grew up in. They may go to visit loved ones and friends that still live there. But, the ghetto could be a reminder of pain, struggle, injustice and difficulty and going back there can open old wounds.

Nathaniel “Nate the Great” McKinney, however, goes back to the inner city streets where he was raised almost daily. He isn’t sitting on the blocks or wasting time. He isn’t wallowing in the pain of his childhood. He is spending time with the kids in the area and pouring positivity into them. He is doing for these kids all the things that he knew he needed when he was the kid growing up in a tough world.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, stress levels have been high everywhere. But people can forget to concern themselves with how children are coping. In inner city areas, kids often don’t have big yards to play in; so the lockdowns keep them from their playground – the streets. Sometimes in the home, they are dealing with several personalities and a myriad of issues. They, too, need an escape and a source of comfort in these unusual and trying times.

Nate has made it his duty to check on these kids and give them an unusual outlet – horses. Since the pandemic drove tourism to a grinding halt, many horses that were used for Downtown tours are not being utilised. Nate manages several of these hackney cab horses. He is responsible for taking them for exercise, feeding and caring for them. He decided to put the animals to use in an unconventional way. He even purchased one horse specifically for his community – and the kids simply love it.

“They get to bond with the horses, pet them, go for rides, learn how to circle with the horse and basically communicate with the horse,” he told me.

“They take pictures with the horses and they are always excited. It’s a great outlet for them and it is therapeutic. So it gives them some sense of comfort with all that is going on. This is a devastating time, and in the midst of a pandemic, it gives them hope.”

“I bought a horse for the community in 2018. Anything I buy, it’s for me and the kids. I bought a car that same year and it became the community car. The kids’ parents could use it to go to the wash house or food store… it was like the community car. That’s the type of environment I try to set with the community… what’s mine is theirs.”

Nate’s passion for the kids has blossomed into a full organisation, called “Dream Chasers” – named by the kids themselves. He has been working with kids in the Hay Street area, as well as Woods Alley and Rupert Dean lane. McPherson Park is the base.

Dream Chasers has a vision: “To provide the opportunity for all Bahamian kids and youth, especially the disadvantaged, to succeed and reach their full potential in sports and education. This in return will facilitate kids off the streets and cultivate minds into a better and healthier lifestyle.” Nate wants to work with government, the community and local businesses to “financially execute a Boys and Girls Club for Bahamian kids and youth”. The kids of Dream Chasers have a pledge, a “commitment to the club, community and its members to break all stereotypes and be a beacon of hope globally – promoting God, righteousness, discipline, safety and love”.

Nate grew up in Woods Alley, Grant’s Town and faced serious issues in his home life. As a youngster, he attended William Sayle Primary, then went on to CC Sweeting Junior High. The inner city was reporting high levels of gang-related violence and crimes at the time, so his aunt decided to take him to Florida to be with her. It was the summer of 1996.

“Florida was different,” Nate said. “We didn’t wear uniforms, so if you were poor, everyone could see that you were poor. I was used to hustling back in Nassau. I used to work with the horse and carriages since I was a kid. So, I started working by cutting neighbours’ yards, cleaning houses, cleaning out sheds and roofing. That is how I made my money and that is how I got to blend in with my schoolmates.

“My aunts Lori and Denise lent a hand and helped me out. My Uncle Tyrone opened my eyes to a lot of things. He treated me so well; the way he treated me taught me how to treat kids today. He was the blueprint behind my mindset change. I was 15-years-old and he would give me opportunities. He taught me how to drive and he would take me to restaurants and talk to me about life. He changed my peripheral and my perception of family. I was able to save my money and put it in a shoe box and buy what I wanted to buy.”

Nate eventually became popular while at high school in Florida because he was good at sports. He could play football well and he also was great at track and field. Even back then, Nate had a charitable heart. When he was 16 he began sharing his earnings with the homeless. He would gravitate towards old people and learn from their wisdom. But Nassau was calling Nate home. He had a girlfriend here he longed to see and he also wanted the people in his neighbourhood to see how he had blossomed into a confident, achieving young man.

His football coach in Florida cried when he left, warning him he was going back to a place where opportunities were nothing like what he could offer him.

He came home and was accepted into CR Walker Senior High, where he graduated. Nate continued to excel at track and field, winning trophies for the school at GSSSA and Nationals. But he also enjoyed other sports as well. He played softball and fell in love with rugby.

Here, he found an escape: “When I came home, I couldn’t believe I grew up there. The environment… it was claustrophobic. Everything felt small and closed-in. From that day, I made a commitment never to hang out on the blocks again. When I was younger, we were mischievous when we were hanging out on the blocks, so I knew what it would do if I went back to that.”

On the rugby field, Nate found that he could release his aggression in a way that didn’t get him in trouble. He felt he found a family there. Steve “Uncle Steve” Johnson and “Big Mac” made the kids feel like they had worth. They would give the kids pocket money after games but most of all, gave them the encouragement they needed to believe in themselves.

Nate was so good at track and field, he says, that former Bahamas Amateur Athletic Association (BAAA) president Desmond Bannister wrote a letter to his softball and rugby coaches advising them not to let him play, because Nate had the potential to be a track superstar. He still wanted to play rugby and because of it, he suffered injuries that affected his performance on the track. Yet, Nate still had a quite illustrious career in athletics. Sports allowed him the opportunity to study at St Augustine’s College in North Carolina, where he achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Human Performance and Wellness Concepts.

In 2004, he represented The Bahamas at the Summer Olympics, where he was a finalist in the 4x400 metres. In his collegiate career, He achieved All American Indoors five times, and All American outdoors six times. He was the four-time Indoor champion in the 400 metres for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). He was also the CIAA three-time outdoor champion in the 400 metres. He performed and medaled in the National Association of Christian Athletics.

Nate is a two-time gold medallist of the Central American Championships in the 4x400 metres. In the World Outdoor Championships, he earned two silvers and a bronze in the 4x400 metres.

“I made it out and I wanted to give them the same thing - an easier and a safer route in terms of playing and enjoying life,” he said.

“I am working at the Ministry of Tourism and focusing on sports tourism under sports legend, Eldece Clarke. I also work closely with Leonardo Dean, who has been excellent to work with.”

For years now, Nate has found interesting ways to perform community efforts including having clean-up campaigns, summer camps and giveaways. Recently, Nate was able to team up with Reverend CB Moss of the Bain Grant’s Town Advancement Association (BGTAA), and provide bags of groceries to scores of kids in the area. He also gave the kids back to school supplies. BGTAA has been giving out grocery to Bain and Grant’s town residents for years, but efforts went into overdrive during the pandemic. To date, the BGTAA has not slowed down its efforts even when the national feeding programme is changing pace. Dream Chasers was happy to have yet another successful event with the help of the BGTAA.

Dream Chasers also receives support from others, including: Charm Ones Import/ Export; Strachan Glass and Accessories through Trevor Strachan; Frankie Ambrose; Byron and the Tiki Hut; and Valentino Brown. Mark Knowles is vice president of Dream Chaser’s club, and Edron Knowles is also an executive.

Together, they push not only for fun, educational events for kids, but for corporate support to keep up with their programmes for the kids. To contact Nate, call 565-4681 or email dreamchasers.sdc@gmail.com.