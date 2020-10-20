Helping To Feed The Hungry

A DONATION of $20,000 is going to help feed more Bahamians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money has been provided by CEMEX Bahamas to the Bahamas Red Cross Society, and will go towards food hampers to bring relief to struggling families.

At the handover ceremony last month, CEMEX country manager Rogelio Barahona presented the cheque to Sean Brennen, director general of the Bahamas Red Cross.

Mr Barahona said: “CEMEX Bahamas recognises the hardship caused by the current pandemic and feels obliged to help communities in such a critical area."

He recognised the valuable role being played by the Red Cross and thanked the society for the opportunity to team up in the fight against hunger.

Physical distancing and other important COVID-19 protocols were observed during the presentation.