Students Are Warned About Dangers Of Joining Gangs

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash recently visited Jack Hayward High School where he spoke to 80 to 90 senior students about the dangers of gangs.

ACP Cash said that gang leaders tend to recruit young people to commit crimes because the law is lenient on juveniles. He warned them not to join gangs, and if approached by gang members to tell someone such as a parent, pastor, or the police.

He told them gangs identify with colours, symbols, signs, type of clothing, and shoes.

Two known gangs operating in Freeport are the NikeBoys and Grand Bahama D-Block, which are spin-offs of gangs in Nassau.

When asked about the prevalence of gang violence, ACP Cash, the officer in charge of criminal investigations, said that gang violence is not really prevalent.

“There are some areas in society where you can see some resemblance to gang-related activity. In New Providence, there are some areas we have to consistently monitor because we know there is some tension between rival misbehaved individuals,” he said.

As it relates to Grand Bahama, ACP Cash said there is some gang activity, but nothing that police can’t control.

“The behaviour of gangs in other countries has not reached that level here in The Bahamas, but we still have a lot of concern; we don’t want our young persons to end up getting involved in these things, and we have to sensitise our young people about them.”

On the point of school violence, ACP Cash said there are a handful of incidents in New Providence, but nothing that is out of control.

“And, we cannot say that it is because of gangs,” he added. He indicated that school violence is a concern.

“Any misbehaved student is a concern because we know where it could lead us. So, instances like those will be addressed and are being addressed.

“We were on lockdown for quite a long period, and so hopefully with the new school year, our involvement with the youth is one of the principal initiatives in the commissioner’s policing plan. We want to engage them, and so you will see a lot of that used as a preventative avenue.”

When asked about police presence in schools, he said: “I cannot speak to police being stationed at schools, but I can assure you every police commander for every district will ensure they visit the schools and will intervene where there are reports of misbehaved students.”

School principal Bronwen Smith was pleased that ACP Cash decided to visit the school to raise the awareness of gangs. The visit took place earlier this month.

“I am sure that our students are familiar with some of those, and maybe one or two of them are involved. But it helps them to have a greater awareness of what they are getting involved in and what the legal consequences are, and to be empowered to make wiser choices when persons approach them and try to get them to be involved in a gang by offering them money,” she said.

When asked about school violence, Ms Smith said that it is not an issue at Jack Hayward High anymore. She also noted that they do not use corporal punishment as a means to discipline students.

“I think this school had a reputation many years ago, but it has changed its policy about ways of dealing with young people,” she said. “We show them you don’t have to use violence with them to solve problems and we get them to think on a higher level.”