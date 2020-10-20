What's Your End Goal?

By ETHAN QUANT

Health Coach

I know that most of us are familiar with the goal setting phase and even with my clients I stress the importance of setting goals. We typically use the SMART goal model – specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-based goals.

The thing is that some people don’t know how to get to this point and it can be very overwhelming. So lets take it back a bit; just come up with a general idea of what you want to achieve. It’s OK not to know exactly what you want to do, but once you have a general idea you can start that process of clearly defining it.

When I was 306 pounds and starting out on my health wellness and fitness journey, I didn’t know much. I just knew I wanted a six-pack, that was the end goal. I had an idea of what I wanted the end to look like. So that is where we start...just think of how you want to look, feel, move or perform. That is enough to start your journey. I know that some people may say that your starting point is to have a clear vision of what you want to achieve so that you can plan for it. While I agree, I am simply saying that you can start with a general, vague idea, a glimpse of your future self that makes you maybe smile and think, ‘Yeah, that would be nice.’

Think about when you are away and want to get something to eat but don’t know exactly what you want. You go to the GPS and select points of interest and then you select restaurants, then you get a listing of the different types of restaurants – Thai, Italian, Mexican, sushi et cetera. As you are going through that list something prompts you to make a selection like, "Mmm, I haven’t had sushi in a while", or "I always wanted to try Thai", or "Yeah, I can go for some wings".

My point is that you don’t need to know exactly what you want to accomplish regarding your health wellness and fitness. You can start with just a general idea or desire and build it from there. Remember, we are putting health wellness and fitness in the context of lifestyle. There is time, so have patience, make small changes to your daily routine, and don’t be so hard on yourself. You are in control and you have everything in you right now to be successful.

So as you are reading this, or when you get an opportunity, think about generally what you want your body and your life to be. Then let’s build from there!

If you would like help navigating any part of your health, wellness and fitness process, you can contact Ethan Quant at ethan@elite-wellnesssolutions.com or on Instagram at @ethanquant.