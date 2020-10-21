Man Killed In Eastern Road Traffic Accident

ONE man was killed yesterday and another reportedly injured in a traffic accident on Eastern Road.

The incident took place in the early evening near the junction with San Souci, causing traffic delays for people heading home before curfew as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police had not released any further information on the incident at the time of going to press, but two motorbikes were at the scene. The victim was reportedly riding one of the bikes at the time of the crash. There were reports that a third vehicle may have been involved in the incident, but that was unconfirmed.