Pm And Cabinet To Quarantine After Bannister Tests Positive For Covid-19

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and all Cabinet ministers are to quarantine after Minister of Works Desmond Bannister tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Works, all Cabinet ministers, including Dr Minnis, who came into direct contact with Mr Bannister will self-quarantine.

Dr Minnis and other Cabinet ministers will work from home and will be “fully engaged with their ministries” during the quarantine period, the statement said.

Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit, the statement adding, noting that all established health protocols are being followed.

Mr Bannister was not present in the House of Assembly Wednesday, however he did attend a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and gave an interview to several reporters without a mask before going inside the building.

Earlier this month, Environment Minister Romauld Ferriera tested positive for the disease.

In a statement released at the time, the Cabinet Office said Mr Ferreira was not experiencing symptoms and was in quarantine.

As a precautionary measure all Cabinet ministers who came in “direct contact” with Mr Ferreira were tested and self-quarantined.

“The prime minister did not have direct contact with Mr Ferreira,” read the statement.

It was later revealed those Cabinet ministers who came into contact with Mr Ferreira tested negative.