Tribune Radio Names Group Sales Manager

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Tribune Media Group has appointed Vanessa Mott as sales manager for all the stations that come under Tribune Radio Ltd (Radio House).

Ms Mott started her career for the Examiner in Florida as a marketing writer, before developing her own magazine. She has now become part of the Tribune Media Group, with the Tribune’s radio broadcast section comprising 100 Jamz (100.3), KISS FM (96.1), Y98 (98.7), JOY FM(101.9), and Classical FM (98.1).

“Before joining KISS FM I was actually an on-air personality for More 94. So technically this year since March I have been an on-air personality for KISS FM. I also have a sales background that has led me to this position," Ms Mott said.

As for switching from that role to sales, she added: “I have been a radio jock for seven years. The changeover is something I have been prepared for. I have been working in marketing and communications for nine years now in conjunction with broadcasting, and right now this job puts together the two things that I love so much, which are radio broadcasting and sales and marketing.”

Ms Mott, who was also head of marketing for Bahamas Local, continued: “I get to have one job, instead of two, and still be able to work in radio. That’s the thing. That’s the enjoyment.”

“Bahamians do very much love their radio with the personalities, getting to know people, so for me I am very pleased that I have worked for Bahamas Local. I have worked for the largest software and Internet company in The Bahamas, and now I can say that I work for the largest broadcast media house in The Bahamas. That to me is definitely a blessing.”