Moultrie In Ultimatum Over Office

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie said he will turn in the key for his office at the end of this month because of its poor condition and that parliamentarians can hold a vote of no confidence in him over his position if they want.

His comments came after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the Cabinet Office will be relocated from its home in the Adderley building as it was to be replaced with a new structure due to its dilapidated state.

Mr Moultrie said he raised concerns on September 30 that, in addition to having mould, his office at the House of Assembly had no running water, no bathroom facility and has been declared a security risk by police.

“I cannot sit here idly by as the presiding officer of this Parliament and accept such conditions,” he said yesterday.

“On the 31st of October, 2020, the Speaker will turn in the key for the Speaker’s office because this Speaker will not be utilising that office in the condition that it is in after the 31st of October.

“If it is determined that it is not in the best interest to give proper facilities, then the Speaker will be without an office because I will not be attending that office.

“This decision is up to the executive branch, who has the majority. If you want to remove the Speaker because of the Speaker’s position, prorogue the House, bring a vote of no confidence in the Speaker because the Speaker is not resigning. The Speaker is going to fight for the right of the legislative branch’s independence and autonomy. Let the record reflect that.”

Mr Moultrie’s critical and surprising commentary has occasionally made headlines since the start of his tenure. Last month, he told The Tribune he is determined to reduce the power the executive branch of government has over Parliament even if it risks his political career.

“It might cost me my job and even my seat, but I am determined to get it done,” the Nassau Village MP said at the time.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who was in Parliament when Mr Moultrie made his comments yesterday, did not respond.

However Renward Wells, leader of government business in the House of Assembly, said the government would address the concerns.