$2,000 Fine For Four Ounces Of Marijuana

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A man found with over four ounces of marijuana was yesterday fined $2,000.

Police arrested Javon Pinder after they found $420 worth of Indian hemp in his car on October 19.

He pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous drug possession with the intent to supply during a hearing before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

The prosecution said that officers, acting on information and armed with a warrant, went to Pinder’s residence.

Officers did not find any contraband in the home, but a search of a Nissan Cube in the defendant’s yard revealed four ounces of suspected marijuana in a black pouch. Pinder admitted being the owner of the drugs.

Pinder’s attorney, Ian Cargill, told the magistrate his client cooperated with officers from the onset of the investigation and had no previous convictions or pending matters.

Magistrate Rolle-Davis accepted Pinder’s guilty plea and fined him $2,000 or nine months in jail.