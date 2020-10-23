Commissioner: Marijuana Still Illegal - And You'll Be Locked Up If Caught With It

By Earyel Bowleg
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
COMMISSIONER of Police Paul Rolle made it clear on Friday those found with “dope” will get locked up until the law changes as possession of the substance is still illegal today.
His warning came after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Wednesday that the government will next year begin expunging records of those convicted for the possession of small amounts of marijuana.
While at Englerston Park, Mr Rolle emphasised the commissioner of police is answerable to the law and once the law is changed then one wouldn’t be criminal anymore.
“I believe that possession of marijuana, next year it’s still going to be illegal,'' the commissioner told reporters. “You have to look at what the recommendation says. It’s only specifics that will be exempted. It’s not that everybody will be able to go out and puff a joint - that will still be illegal.
“Once it reaches that point, parliament will of course have to pass legislation to amend the Dangerous Drug Act or create a new expungement act. Right now, we have the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act. So I don’t know which course they are going to take but whatever I’m answerable to it.”
Earlier this year, the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana recommended that possession of up to one ounce of the substance be decriminalised for people over 21. Recently, the Economic Recovery Committee (ERC) recommended that up to two ounces of marijuana be made legal for personal use in The Bahamas.
Yet, it has not been revealed by the current administration how much of a “small amount” possession of marijuana is constituted.
However, Dr Minnis revealed the government is also reviewing the possible legalisation of the hemp industry and will update the public following “greater public consultation”.
Apart from this, the prime minister also previously announced the government's intention to extend the country’s state of emergency until November 30.
Mr Rolle maintained the police are prepared to carry out whatever the mandate is.
Comments
John 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
He really sounded like a retard. Fully ignorant. If the world says marijuana is not a dangerous drug and it was only criminalized to put young, black men in jail and break up black families and this retard says ‘as long as it’s on the books, he will enforce the law for the smallest amounts.” A pure Uncle Tom. He should be encouraging his officers to do a quick frisk and discourage them doing these intimate searches that results in them getting corona. A brain dead commish. What is more important: an officer feeling up a guy in the middle of the street to find a joint stashed in his under or having a healthy officers show up to work the next day to deal with more serious crime ?
John 1 hour ago
People should not be going to jail because they have a drug problem. They should be going to rehab. The commissioner needs to be debriefed.
mandela 54 minutes ago
Hey! you big dummy Mr. Commissioner of police and whomever it may concern yes having a joint may still be illegal whether on the books or not, but as an A-average thinking police chief think, what is the goal of my mission for society, destroy or help? Is it to help or harm, get real and take your head out of the sand, does it make sense to pretend the sun comes up in the west (bulls#$t) when the reality is the sun rises in the east, stop being a robot and only knowing directive actions, my GOD don't you people have a BRAIN, Bahamians of all genre are finding relaxation from smoking cannabis, intelligence and smoking have nothing to do with each other, just because a person finds relaxation by smoking is in my point of view more positive than finding relaxation in alcohol, I can guarantee you that there are many, many intellectual persons in our society relaxing themselves with a joint, why is it ok to drink to a stufa and act like an a$$ when a person can smoke a joint and CHILL OUT. Maybe you are not an A-average RBPFchief but a D-average jocker
Amused 14 minutes ago
This hot air Buffon again
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID