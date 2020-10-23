Letter: We Care

EDITOR, The Tribune.

We are living in uncertain times. For many the light at the end of the tunnel is no longer visible. A lack of planning infused with a massive dose of corruption has led to the destruction of the moral fabric and economy of The Bahamas. Fortunately there are people who genuinely care about The Bahamas and they are speaking up and being proactive to protect the country.

This article is written to express gratitude to everyone who is working in the best interest of The Bahamas and to encourage others to build on these positive milestones.

Thank you to the owners of Graycliff restaurant for thinking “outside the box” and teaming up with Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson and with the dean of Bain Town Virtual School Graycliff Campus Felicia Carey to provide a safe environment for children to continue their education. Well-educated, creative and happy children are the future of The Bahamas and the world.

Thank you to everyone who is increasing awareness of domestic violence and providing assistance to those in need. Security in the home and close-knit families are vital to rebuilding The Bahamas.

Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has spoken out against drilling for oil in The Bahamas and to everyone who created, signed and shared the petition “Help Save The Bahamas From Oil Drilling” which is available on the website www.change.org. Drilling for oil in The Bahamas will not help Bahamians, instead it will lead to more corruption and damage our precious ecosystem. Our lives and the future of the world depend on a biodiverse and healthy ocean.

A special thank you to Captain Prescott Smith of Stafford Creek Lodge in Andros for speaking out about mining projects in Andros. The Bahamas has unique, irreparable and irreplaceable natural resources. The health and wealth of our nation depends on clean air, clean water, and soil that is full of nutrients and free of toxic waste. Captain Smith’s philosophy that “no amount of money – be it millions or billions – can ever get me to sell out the interest of Bahamians or my country” is one that we should all live by.

Many thanks to everyone who has contributed time and resources to feeding Bahamians. The basic necessity of having access to healthy food and clean water is a reminder that we must protect the environment and our natural resources.

Thank you to Eyewitness News for the video that provides a better understanding of the Robin Hood building that has been vandalized and left to waste after the government reportedly failed to honour its contract. This case is another egregious example of apparent government corruption, broken contracts, destruction of Bahamian businesses and a scandalous waste of tax-payer money. Revealing the truth, exposing corruption and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions is vital to rebuilding The Bahamas.

Positive change will never occur with a corrupt government. It will only occur through the collective effort of people working in the best interest of The Bahamas. So let’s continue to build momentum – community by community and island by island – to educate and instill strong values in the children, provide safety in the home, protect the environment, expose corruption and elect competent, honourable leaders.

FORWARD, UPWARD, ONWARD, TOGETHER

Nassau,

October 21, 2020