Letter: Zns Unmasked

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Why are reporters at ZNS interviewing people who are not wearing face masks? Could this be one of the reasons the station keeps shutting down with COVID-19 issues?

This is a taxpayer subsidised station. It constantly airs well thought out Ministry of Health informationals about mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

It is sending out mixed messages. People should not be given a platform to speak from if they are not wearing a proper face mask correctly.

It is ludicrous. People are being fined for not wearing masks.

We are caught in a tired cycle of lockdowns. Thousands of people are out of work and struggling because too many aren’t taking this pandemic seriously.

We have lost the better part of a year of our lives, the economy is in deep, deep trouble, we can’t even swim at a beach. Science tells us the health protocols work. When will the penny finally drop and how long will the innocent suffer for the thoughtless?

• How long will the Minister of Transport allow the car licensing fiasco to continue without resolution?

This is not an insurmountable issue.

Instead of confronting the challenges of C-19, the minister seems content to simply reduce licensing hours in an already antiquated, overburdened system.

With all the schools and public parks closed, surely additional drive through inspection and cashless licensing points can be set up outdoors, including in the east.

Give motorists the option of paying online (identifying themselves by driver’s licence #). They can upload a signed inspection pass to a portal, along with insurance papers, etc. with proof of payment (online deposit receipt).

Let them download a digital licence or something official to display on their windshield once all the requirements have been satisfied.

This is safer and more efficient than having to go into a potentially COVID infected building, plus it keeps government’s revenue stream going.

Come on Transport, move with the times! How can you ask people, especially seniors, to sit in a vehicle for four or five hours simply to licence it? This is unacceptable and borders on inhumane. Show some giddy-up.

ATHENA DAMIANOS

Nassau,

October 21,2020