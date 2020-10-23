Retrial For Vasyli

THE Court of Appeal ordered a retrial for Donna Vasyli yesterday regarding the murder of her husband.

The Vasylis were married for 34 years and lived in the exclusive gated community of Old Fort Bay.

Australian podiatrist Philip Vasyli was found dead at his residence on March 24, 2015.

Ms Vasyli was convicted of killing him in October 2015. The Court of Appeal quashed her conviction in 2017 but ordered a retrial. This verdict was appealed to the London-based Privy Council.

In March of this year, the Privy Council sent the matter back to the Court of Appeal for decision on a retrial.