Saved After Being Adrift For Eight Days

Two Turks and Caicos nationals were rescued off Inagua yesterday morning during a joint effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, police and the US Coast Guard.



After receiving information from a US Coast Guard helo that a fishing vessel was spotted off Great Inagua, a police patrol vessel with Defence Force Marines aboard went to investigate.

A 27ft open fishing vessel with two occupants was found drifting approximately seven miles west of the island.



The men, who were in fair health, reported that their boat had experienced an engine problem, and was adrift for eight days.

They were escorted into Matthew Town alongside RBDF Maritime Facility, where they were transported to the medical facility to receive treatment before being handed over to immigration officials for further processing.

