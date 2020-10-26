Detainee Escapes Carmichael

OFFICIALS are searching for an escaped detainee from the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

On Friday around 7.38am, officers at the detention facility reported that “upon routine population” count by officers, it was realised that a male detainee had escaped custody. The escaped detainee is Jack Gerlin, a Haitian national.

The Department of Immigration has issued an all-points bulletin for Mr Gerlin and encourages anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Carmichael Road Detention Centre at 604-0181/2; the complaints hotline at 242-604-8477 or the Royal Bahamas Police Force at 919 or 911.