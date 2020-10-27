36 New Cases And Four Deaths

THIRTY-SIX additional COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday along with four more deaths.

The deceased victims include an 87-year-old woman who died on October 24, a 63-year-old man who died on October 25, a 76-year-old man who died on October 26 and a 75-year-old man who died on October 26. These victims are all New Providence residents and their deaths have pushed the nation’s count to 136.

Of the 36 new cases announced yesterday, 27 are in New Providence, two are in Grand Bahama while seven are in Eleuthera. Nineteen of the new cases are female while 17 are male.

Up to press time, 101 cases were in hospital with 19 of those patients in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health said 34,504 tests have been completed so far with 119 of those tests completed yesterday.