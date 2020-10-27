Three Taken To Hospital After Boating Incident

THREE people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a boating accident in the Dover Sound area of East Grand Bahama yesterday afternoon.

Supt Terecita Pinder reported that the incident occurred around 2pm involving a 19ft Boston Whaler vessel, with two men and one woman on board.

When officers arrived at the scene, she said they discovered that the vessel had run aground at the pond in Dover Sound.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the boat captain and the two passengers to the hospital, all three with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police can say that alcohol seems to be a factor,” Supt Pinder said.

“We are appealing to members of the public that they cannot drink and operate a vessel, the same as driving on the streets. This is a serious incident and lives could have been lost, but thank God it did not happen” in this case.

Supt Pinder also said police are appealing to the boating public not to drink when on the water. She also noted that none of the persons on board was wearing a life jacket and that the vessel was not registered, both very serious infractions.

In other news, a man who was missing at sea on a wave runner on the weekend was found alive and well by family members.

The Tribune was told rescue agency BASRA had received reports that a man had reportedly left Fox Town, Abaco, en route to McLean’s Town, Grand Bahama, but did not arrive.

The Tribune was informed that BASRA went searching for the individual, believed to be Peter Davis, but family members had located him first.

When contacted over the weekend concerning the report, Supt Terecita Pinder, the police press officer for the northern region, said on Sunday that officers had received no report of a missing man at sea on a wave runner.