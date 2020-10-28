Man Faces Court Accused Of Harbouring Fugitive

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man was charged with harbouring a fugitive wanted in connection with the John Bull robbery in Grand Bahama several years ago.

Clifton McDonald, of No 38 Westeria Road, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court One.

The accused was represented by Paco Deal. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of harbouring a fugitive and was granted $4,000 cash bail. The matter was referred to the Supreme Court and was adjourned for trial January 21, 2021.