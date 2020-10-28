My Ambition? Minnis Can Win It

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said he believes the Free National Movement can win the next general election with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis at the helm of the organisation, though he cautioned that the party faces challenges.
He made the comment during an appearance on talk show Beyond the Headlines with Clint Watson last night. Dr Sands was coy about his own intentions, however, when asked by the show’s host if he had plans to “make a move” to be prime minister for “the next election”.
Dr Sands replied: “I would have made it very clear that there are no options off the table, but the one thing I’m going to say is my ma didn’t raise no fool and the last thing I’m going to do is telegraph what my strategy and plan is at this point. Let us see how things play out.”
“Right now, Duane Sands is an active, loyal member of the Free National Movement and is proud to be so. He is a representative to the people of Elizabeth having gone to the polls three times, having lost twice and finally gaining the confidence of the people of Elizabeth. I don’t intend to lose that.”
Dr Sands has emerged as an occasionally strong critic of the Minnis administration since resigning as health minister in May.
Asked if his party could win with Dr Minnis as leader, he said: “I believe the FNM can win with Hubert Minnis at the helm. We’ll just have to understand exactly what the challenges are and deal with them. Right now the FNM finds itself discordant from the views and opinions of many Bahamians. I think we’re out of step, we’re out of sync with so many Bahamians. Bahamians are a forgiving people until they reach the end of the road. They want to hear you recognise that you hurt me, you recognise you could’ve done something different and you didn’t do it and if you change your ways, man come here, don’t do it again, let me love you up, kiss you up, I’mma give you another chance. I think there is possibly (Bahamians will forgive the FNM). To my colleagues, understand we have to redouble our efforts sincerely.”
Asked about the party’s chances if he were to become leader, he said: “That is not on the table. At this point there is one leader at a time and until we go to convention and change that leader, and I’m not aware of any convention that is planned, the FNM is led by Hubert Alexander Minnis.”
Dr Sands has previously spoken of his desires to one day lead the FNM.
Comments
tribanon 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
One thing we now all know for sure, especially Dr. Sands, is that Minnis's ma did raise a fool and we are all suffering the terrible consequences of that fact.
And most would agree that Satan has a much better chance of being welcomed in Heaven than Minnis has of being re-elected come the next general election.
The Bahamian people can only hope and pray that they never again have a PM as corrupt, incompetent, arrogant, nasty and vindictive as Minnis.
FrustratedBusinessman 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
I would not put the FNM out of the running yet. I keep emphasizing to people that I speak with about this topic that a plurality of votes is all that's required to win a seat in our system, not a majority. In theory, more people could vote "against" the FNM than for it, and they would still win the seat.
I think that there are going to be quite a few unknown factors going to into the next election.
themessenger 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
With regard to "telegraphing" your intent and strategy, I would say that judging from your actions and comments since demitting office that that genie done out of the bottle.
Chucky 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nobody will vote for the little aspiring “Hitler” wannabe, I mean Dr Minnis.
He is a drunk on power loser!
mandela 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
Dr. Sands, " I think there is possibly ( Bahamians will forgive the FNM ). Ok, Dr. Sands please don't stop there, now you can make a list and have it posted in all of the newspapers so we can know exactly what all the FNM has to be forgiven for, and please don't leave anything out. Thank you.
stillwaters 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
Sands seems to be softening his tone.......guess he wants nomination.......and after that backstabbing and biggity again.
FrustratedBusinessman 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
"the last thing I’m going to do is telegraph what my strategy and plan is at this point"
I would love to play poker with Dr. Sands if this is the best that he can do not to telegraph what his intentions are, anyone with the slightest degree of political acumen can clearly see that he has leadership ambitions.
TalRussell 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Sounding like the same 2016 reverting Minnis can win it comrade heart surgeon running mate who mysteriously vanished out of sight Comrade Mortician Sister Loretta on that redcoats leadership convention night.
Remember how em's had a highjacked an elevator of tourists heads hotel's top floor suite ducks out accompanying the sister on center stage? Except for this time, does appear, em did a fast a run-up to OPM to hire Mr. Minnis's Republican operatives to work against emself's leadership aspirations. Shakehead once for Yeah tis no need make this man's traits up, Twice for Not?
