My Ambition? Minnis Can Win It

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said he believes the Free National Movement can win the next general election with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis at the helm of the organisation, though he cautioned that the party faces challenges.

He made the comment during an appearance on talk show Beyond the Headlines with Clint Watson last night. Dr Sands was coy about his own intentions, however, when asked by the show’s host if he had plans to “make a move” to be prime minister for “the next election”.

Dr Sands replied: “I would have made it very clear that there are no options off the table, but the one thing I’m going to say is my ma didn’t raise no fool and the last thing I’m going to do is telegraph what my strategy and plan is at this point. Let us see how things play out.”

“Right now, Duane Sands is an active, loyal member of the Free National Movement and is proud to be so. He is a representative to the people of Elizabeth having gone to the polls three times, having lost twice and finally gaining the confidence of the people of Elizabeth. I don’t intend to lose that.”

Dr Sands has emerged as an occasionally strong critic of the Minnis administration since resigning as health minister in May.

Asked if his party could win with Dr Minnis as leader, he said: “I believe the FNM can win with Hubert Minnis at the helm. We’ll just have to understand exactly what the challenges are and deal with them. Right now the FNM finds itself discordant from the views and opinions of many Bahamians. I think we’re out of step, we’re out of sync with so many Bahamians. Bahamians are a forgiving people until they reach the end of the road. They want to hear you recognise that you hurt me, you recognise you could’ve done something different and you didn’t do it and if you change your ways, man come here, don’t do it again, let me love you up, kiss you up, I’mma give you another chance. I think there is possibly (Bahamians will forgive the FNM). To my colleagues, understand we have to redouble our efforts sincerely.”

Asked about the party’s chances if he were to become leader, he said: “That is not on the table. At this point there is one leader at a time and until we go to convention and change that leader, and I’m not aware of any convention that is planned, the FNM is led by Hubert Alexander Minnis.”

Dr Sands has previously spoken of his desires to one day lead the FNM.