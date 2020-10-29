Alarm Over Runway Lights In Acklins

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

MEMBER of Parliament for Englerston Glenys Hanna-Martin has raised alarm about the state of emergency runway lights at the airport in Acklins and called for the repair of all non-functioning emergency lights nationwide.

The former Minister of Transport and Aviation in a statement yesterday said she received reports of an elderly patient in Acklins requiring emergency medical transport on Tuesday night. However, the patient was unable to be airlifted as the emergency lights on the runway at that airport were not working, she claimed.

Although she was advised the patient was transported yesterday morning, Mrs Hanna-Martin brought other claims to light.

“I am further advised there have been similar incidents in Acklins this year and the emergency lights have not been working for the last ten months,” the statement read.

“It is the duty of the Minister of Aviation to ensure, inter alia, that emergency lights on our national runways are functioning as the failure to do so may have life and death implications. This is especially important for our southernmost islands.

“On behalf of the people of Acklins, I call on the minister to cause for the immediate repair of these emergency lights and the repair of all other runway emergency lights nationwide which are currently not functioning.”

Attempts to reach Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar were unsuccessful.