Alarm Over Runway Lights In Acklins

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
MEMBER of Parliament for Englerston Glenys Hanna-Martin has raised alarm about the state of emergency runway lights at the airport in Acklins and called for the repair of all non-functioning emergency lights nationwide.
The former Minister of Transport and Aviation in a statement yesterday said she received reports of an elderly patient in Acklins requiring emergency medical transport on Tuesday night. However, the patient was unable to be airlifted as the emergency lights on the runway at that airport were not working, she claimed.
Although she was advised the patient was transported yesterday morning, Mrs Hanna-Martin brought other claims to light.
“I am further advised there have been similar incidents in Acklins this year and the emergency lights have not been working for the last ten months,” the statement read.
“It is the duty of the Minister of Aviation to ensure, inter alia, that emergency lights on our national runways are functioning as the failure to do so may have life and death implications. This is especially important for our southernmost islands.
“On behalf of the people of Acklins, I call on the minister to cause for the immediate repair of these emergency lights and the repair of all other runway emergency lights nationwide which are currently not functioning.”
Attempts to reach Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar were unsuccessful.
Comments
DDK 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
GHM, like the one called "Brave" do such a good job WHILE IN OPPOSITION 😂🤣😂
BONEFISH 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
This same problem happened under the PLP government also. Governments come and go, yet many problems persist.
There are at least 12 international airports scattered through the islands of the Bahamas to maintain. Some of those airports don't generate the revenues to maintain them. But most Nassauvians are unaware of that.
Bahamians love politics and power but don't understand governance and management.
rodentos 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
does anything work in this country?
themessenger 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
If the current government had at their disposal all of the millions that were stolen at Road Traffic under your watch they could repair every runway in the country. SMT.
BONEFISH 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
All over the island of New Providence, there are abandoned and derelict vehicles with licence plates attached. Ask the persons at the Road Traffic Department, how many vehicles are not on the road. They can't tell you.
The Road Traffic Department don't even have an inventory of plates. So they can't even tell what happen to those plates. The Road Traffic Department should have been modernized decades ago. That process was stymied.
Money was indeed stolen from the Road Traffic Department. But not in the millions of dollars as political propagandists as you allege. Also how was the money laundered through the banking system. Because any large deposit of suspicious cash should be reported and investigated by the financial intelligence unit.
I don't support neither of the two major political parties because they sell the same dreams to the Bahamian people. Like a young businessman ,what you see in the Bahamas is a failure of systems for years.
Persons like you is just repeat political garbage. Don't understand why things have to be done.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID