Health Authority Wants Your Views In Consultation

THE National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released its latest public consultation paper and is asking for feedback.

The paper, “NHI Primary Care Transformation Initiative Establishing Universal Access to Quality, Affordable Primary Health Care in The Bahamas,” outlines a proposed transformation of primary health care services in the country.

This transformation will fundamentally change the way primary care is delivered to all Bahamians, NHIA said. The Primary Care Transformation Initiative (PCTI) is the next step in the journey towards universal health care.

“The proposal is fundamental in the continued progress of the NHI programme as the commitment to quality, affordable primary care services is paramount to improving the health of Bahamians,” NHIA said in a release. “This next phase of NHI will see every Bahamian have access to a primary care physician without copay or deductible. NHI has already made significant progress in this objective.

“The primary care transformation initiative, when implemented, will complete the process. An invitation is extended to anyone with an interest in how healthcare is delivered in the Bahamas, to read the consultation paper and provide their feedback.

“The public consultation period is currently ongoing and will last for 45 days, during which key stakeholders and the public will be able to provide feedback.”

Those wishing to provide feedback can do so through the NHIA’s website www.nhibahamas.gov.bs/pcti.

Officials said since the launch of NHI in 2017, there has been tremendous growth in the interest and in enrolment to the programme. Despite the impact and devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and most recently significant effects of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, NHI has increased enrolment from 67,000 this time last year to approximately 87,000 beneficiaries currently enrolled. This is an increase of over 30 percent.

During this time, NHI has launched its electronic health record, allowing beneficiaries to access their medical records history and other important data.