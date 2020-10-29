Stretching To Make Ends Meet

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

THERE were mixed reactions from residents who were collecting parcels from various food distribution centres yesterday, with some complaining about the amount of goods given and the quality of the items while others were grateful for the help.

When The Tribune visited the Gathering of the Eagles distribution centre, one man pointed out his bag only contained about seven items consisting of canned goods, rice, and a box of cereal.

“Why do this to the Bahamian people? They ain’t stupid. They ain’t dumb,” he said.

“The only thing making the bag look big is the cornflakes. Everybody know it’s lockdown. My God, man, at least give the people something nice in the bag so they could enjoy themselves.”

He added: “How you could give the people one cornflakes... two sardines, one pack of rice? Come on, this is a hard time. We all know they don’t have gold...but at least have some kind of heart or courtesy to know how to treat these people.”

The Tribune met mother-of-three Vonnya Rigby seeking assistance at New Goodwill Church of God. The 27-year-old said “something is better than nothing” but admitted times are hard.

“You know what is three, four children? Sometimes you go to certain places for food assistance and they turn you down because they saying ‘Oh this ain’t your area’ and you just have to go back home and pray. You ain’t have no more hope... that’s been my experience basically.”

She said a lack of transportation is also hindering her.

“Sometimes, I ain’t got no ride and... some places is do drive through. If you ain’t got no car and you standing out and people telling you they ain’t want you in their car and you can’t get served,” she said.

The food distribution at Holy Family Church utilised both a walk up and drive through system to serve the Marathon area. While on-site that morning, administrator for Bahamas Feeding Network Michelle Shephard said approximately 400 people were assisted so far while there are an estimated 1,600 households registered for that location.

Vandra Arungwa, 30, explained the food package given out can feed two adults/one adult and two young children. She has three children.

“I just manage it, like I stretch it. These two are my own that would last us maybe two weeks,” she said.

“It’s a help... I’m grateful for what I’m getting even though I feel like it could be better quality products and a bit more but you know it’s for free and it’s to help the community, so I don’t mind.”

Quitell Taylor, 46, said the food parcels have helped since she is the breadwinner and trying to provide for her family.

“I only make like a little money because I really had to help my kids in need with hospital bills and stuff like that,” said the mother of four.

“I only making like 370 a month working for the government and right now my car is on E, but we still have to come here because we need the grocery.

“My son live five house from me... and he’s not working… To hear your children cry say they need help, what a mother supposed to do – help them. He’s not a problem child so I try to help him because he have two other kids.

“This one here, he have a speech impairment and the other one he’s with us. He has a murmur in his heart.”

The National Food Distribution Task Force was created earlier this year to fill in the gaps for those who are desperate for food amid the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to September 12, the government had injected more than $13m into the programme which had distributed food parcels and vouchers to approximately 55,078 households throughout the country.