37 New Covid-19 Cases, Four More Related Deaths On Thursday

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THIRTY-SEVEN new COVID-19 cases and four more related deaths were recorded on Thursday, pushing the nation’s coronavirus tally to 6,644.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health early Friday, officials said 30 of the new cases are in New Providence, four in Grand Bahama and three listed as “locations pending.”

There were also 88 newly recovered cases recorded for Thursday’s data, with total recoveries now at 4,345.

As for the four additional COVID-19 deaths, the victims include a 59-year-old man from Eleuthera who died on October 6, a 66 -year-old New Providence man who died on October 4, a 78-year-old New Providence man who died from October 21 and a 49-year-old New Providence woman who died October 23.

The country’s total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 142. Nineteen deaths are under investigation. Meanwhile, 87 of the confirmed cases are being hospitalised.

This comes as the country is set to begin its phased re-opening of the tourism industry on Sunday.



Some residents have expressed concern about the country’s readiness to re-open, fearful of a repeat of the July scenario where the decision to significantly relax travel restrictions resulted in a surge of new infections.

Although numbers in New Providence appear to be trending down, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, said on Wednesday that officials anticipate an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as the country reopens.

However she added: “We can still slow the transmission of the virus.”

Tourism officials are expected to provide an update on all protocols regarding the country’s re-opening on Saturday.

In the meantime, health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

“Wear a face mask when you leave home; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70 percent alcohol; cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.”