$500 Fine For Eleuthera Drugs Sellers

TWO Eleuthera men who were caught last week selling drugs in Governor’s Harbour were each fined $500.

Elgin Johnson, 32, and Tavon Bethel, 36, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes after officers found them with 58 grams of Indian hemp on October 22.

The court was told that officers in Eleuthera had launched an operation on the island. During their investigation, they observed Johnson and Bethel passing what they suspected to be marijuana joints to people as they passed by in their vehicles.

When they probed the matter, they discovered several silver foil wraps in a tree trunk where the accused were located. They were subsequently arrested. In an interview with police, Bethel admitted to the offence while Johnson denied any involvement.

During the arraignment, both men pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous drug possession with the intent to supply. They were subsequently fined $500 each or three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.